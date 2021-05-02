Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.