BCE (NYSE:BCE) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.
Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 997,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.