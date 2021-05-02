BCE (NYSE:BCE) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 997,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

