Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $7,693.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004533 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003244 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,631,059 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

