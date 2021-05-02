Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3,667.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 288.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

