Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $468,908.96 and $421,624.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,605,676 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

