Belt Achieves Market Cap of $66.38 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $81.78 or 0.00140952 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $66.38 million and approximately $766,449.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00279197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01105645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00732630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,987.03 or 0.99944340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars.

