Belt (BELT) Price Reaches $74.29 on Top Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Belt has a total market capitalization of $60.30 million and approximately $790,412.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $74.29 or 0.00130638 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.