Benin Management CORP Acquires 2,700 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.