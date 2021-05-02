Benin Management CORP Buys 1,100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

