Benin Management CORP Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

