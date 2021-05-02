Benin Management CORP Purchases 3,769 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 173,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,966,000 after buying an additional 280,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

