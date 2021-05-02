Berry Data (BRY) One Day Volume Tops $521,944.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00013828 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $521,944.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

