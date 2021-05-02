Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

