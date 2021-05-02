Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,733 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 88,022 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.27 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

