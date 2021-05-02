Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 121% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $1,132.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.82 or 0.08570302 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

