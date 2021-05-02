BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and $2.97 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

