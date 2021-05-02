BHPCoin (BHP) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $3.18 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

