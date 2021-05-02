BiblePay (BBP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $85,075.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

