BiFi (BIFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. BiFi has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00318730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

