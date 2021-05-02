Big Data Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

