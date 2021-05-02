Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $6.98 billion and approximately $5.61 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

