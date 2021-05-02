Bismuth Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $4,330.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,849,156 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

