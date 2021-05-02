BitCapitalVendor (BCV) One Day Volume Tops $617,341.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $617,341.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00849107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.41 or 0.09022001 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

