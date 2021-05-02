bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.15

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $71.65 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00281079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01124244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.00754609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.96 or 0.99845196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.