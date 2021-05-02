BitCoal Market Cap Reaches $27,993.31 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 66.5% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $27,993.31 and approximately $1,723.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00724933 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005293 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

