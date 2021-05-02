Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $584.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $584.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

