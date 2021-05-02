Bitcoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $51,764.22 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $51,764.22 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00032443 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001017 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004671 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

