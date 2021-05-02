Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $437.91 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $437.91 million and $9.19 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020668 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

