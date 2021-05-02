Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Cap of $270,819.95

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 199.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $270,819.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.79 or 0.00433617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00167647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00212040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012814 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003630 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

