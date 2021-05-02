Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 75.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $95,827.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $12.35 or 0.00021338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002319 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,848 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.