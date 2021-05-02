Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,723.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $3,723.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00435764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00167420 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00213006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

