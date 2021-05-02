Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $73.00 on Major Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $73.00 or 0.00128905 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $617.88 million and $24.72 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00182603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars.

