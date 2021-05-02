Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $334.88 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $334.88 or 0.00588906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $6.27 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,865.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $982.12 or 0.01727085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001650 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,722,045 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.