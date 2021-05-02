BitcoinHD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.43 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00008750 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and $8.43 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

