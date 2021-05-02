BitcoinPoS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,924.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00007768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $45,924.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,522,968 coins and its circulating supply is 4,311,514 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

