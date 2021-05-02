BitForex Token (BF) Market Cap Hits $37.60 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $37.60 million and approximately $808,752.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,266,670,932 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

