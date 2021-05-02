Bitnation (XPAT) Hits Market Cap of $90,050.19

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 50.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Bitnation has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a total market cap of $90,050.19 and $619.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitnation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

XPAT is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitnation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitnation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.