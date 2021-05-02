Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $73,256.58 and approximately $118.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.58 or 0.01257157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,893,437 coins and its circulating supply is 9,893,432 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.