Bitsdaq Tops 1-Day Volume of $207.00 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $402,831.42 and $207.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

