BITTO One Day Trading Volume Tops $139,683.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BITTO has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $139,683.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITTO has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00069991 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003138 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

