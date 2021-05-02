BITTUP Reaches Market Capitalization of $588,710.44 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, BITTUP has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $588,710.44 and $610.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048706 BTC.

About BITTUP

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

