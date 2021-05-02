BlackCoin Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026866 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,635,616 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

