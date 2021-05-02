BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $102,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $819.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $829.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $772.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

