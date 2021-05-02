BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

NYSE BYM opened at $15.78 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

