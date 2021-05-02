BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
