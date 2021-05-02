BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

