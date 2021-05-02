BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in April

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 597,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

