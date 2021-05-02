BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. BLAST has a market cap of $43,456.28 and approximately $10.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006771 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

