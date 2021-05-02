Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce sales of $2.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.86 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $11.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $14.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.25 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $27.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

