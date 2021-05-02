Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.29 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $350,482.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

