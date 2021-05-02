Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.01 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $139.01 million and $212,627.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00006359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars.

